Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

