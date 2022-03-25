Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Knight Equity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

KHTRF remained flat at $$4.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.