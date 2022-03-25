Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Purchases A$125,080.00 in Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom acquired 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$125,080.00 ($92,651.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

