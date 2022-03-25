Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €102.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($112.09) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.54 ($107.19).

KGX stock traded down €9.30 ($10.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €62.04 ($68.18). 888,095 shares of the stock traded hands. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($89.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.09.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

