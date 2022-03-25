Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

