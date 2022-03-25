Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 375

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.