Kineko Price Down 0.3% This Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $11,304.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.38 or 0.07102095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.21 or 1.00182560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.