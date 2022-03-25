Kidpik (PIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

PIK stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

