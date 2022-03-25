KGI Securities Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.