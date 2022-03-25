Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Director Franklin M. Berger Buys 20,000 Shares

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD.

