KeyCorp’s (KEY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

