KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

