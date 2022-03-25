Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 56 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.63.
About Snowflake (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.