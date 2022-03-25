Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $165.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.08 and a one year high of $173.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.