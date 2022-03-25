Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,221,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.