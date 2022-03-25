Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
