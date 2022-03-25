Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

