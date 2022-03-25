Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.57 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.