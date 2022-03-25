Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

