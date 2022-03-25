Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

