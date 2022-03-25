Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE RCL opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.