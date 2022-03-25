Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 36,627 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
