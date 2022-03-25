Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

