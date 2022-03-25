Kenneth N. Berns Sells 61,140 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.57 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.62.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
