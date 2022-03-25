KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $34.38 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Get KB Home alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.