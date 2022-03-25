Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KARO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

KARO opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

