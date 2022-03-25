Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 63,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 115,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
