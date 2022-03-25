Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 63,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 115,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.34 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.