Jupiter Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $442,688.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.12 or 0.07099871 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,673.07 or 0.99767639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,190,436 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

