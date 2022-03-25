Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.58

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.58 ($27.01) and last traded at €24.96 ($27.43), with a volume of 673498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.54 ($28.07).
The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.60 and a 200-day moving average of €40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)
