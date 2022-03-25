Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.58

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.58 ($27.01) and last traded at €24.96 ($27.43), with a volume of 673498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.54 ($28.07).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.60 and a 200-day moving average of €40.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

