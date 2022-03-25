Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 47 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 7,530 ($99.13) on Friday. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £475.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,265.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,627.30.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

