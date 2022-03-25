JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €39.80 ($43.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €35.45 ($38.96) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($63.52). The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

