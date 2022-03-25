Jonathan H. Cohen Buys 8,653 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 71 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

