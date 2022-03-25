Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

LON:JSG opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.80 ($2.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £524.51 million and a P/E ratio of 77.33.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,874.14).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.