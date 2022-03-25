John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:JW.B traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

