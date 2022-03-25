John Bullock Sells 5,872 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

