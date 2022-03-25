Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

