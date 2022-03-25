Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Announces Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.
JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.