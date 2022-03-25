Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Announces Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

