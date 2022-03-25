JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $13.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have commented on JOAN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $535.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

