JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 30,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,828. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Shares of MFA Financial are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 952,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 404,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 492,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

