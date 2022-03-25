JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JKS traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 749,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,974. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JKS shares. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 37.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.