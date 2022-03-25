JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE JKS traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 749,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,974. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Several research analysts have commented on JKS shares. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.
JinkoSolar Company Profile
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.
