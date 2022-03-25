JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JELD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 830,000 shares of company stock worth $19,134,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,937,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

