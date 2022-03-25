Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.