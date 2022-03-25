Jay Francis Murray Sells 2,500 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.68 and a twelve month high of C$32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

