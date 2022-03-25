Jasper Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

