Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $14.98. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 109 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
