Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,054 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamf stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,824 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

