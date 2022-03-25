Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 7,054 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jamf stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
About Jamf (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.