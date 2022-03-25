Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.