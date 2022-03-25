Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Jabil has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock worth $3,502,785. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jabil by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

