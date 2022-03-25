J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,549. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

