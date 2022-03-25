J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $63.79. 1,261,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,757,438. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.