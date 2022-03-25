J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $3.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,608. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.91 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average of $243.05.

